A second informational open house on the city of Bend's proposed regulations on unsanctioned camping will be held Monday online and in person.
The open house aims to educate the public what exactly the city is regulating and what the time, place and manner restrictions will entail.
Last week, a panel made up of city councilors and staff held the first informational open house complete with a question and answer session, which gave way to public concern about unsanctioned camping restrictions being imposed equitably.
Unsanctioned camping often refers to homeless campers who sleep or stay on city rights of way, which includes sidewalks and streets. The city's proposed code, which has been discussed at city council meetings for months, aims to determine camping regulations for city-owned property and rights of way.
The proposed code would limit where, when and how people can camp in designated areas, but the regulations can only be enforced if there is available shelter space elsewhere.
At last week's city council meeting, staff determined the procedure for enforcement would include citations, which would ask those in violation of the proposed code to pay a fine.
The open house is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Bend Municipal Court, 555 NE 15th St.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.