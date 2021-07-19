The city of Bend will hold a community information session to answer questions about proposed code amendments related to House Bill 2001, a bill aimed at providing more housing options.
The virtual session will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The presentation will answer questions about the bill, which was passed in 2019 and requires cities with more than 25,000 people to allow the development of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes within residential zones.
For the past several months, the city has been drafting proposed amendments to the city's comprehensive plan for the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council to consider. The amendments address items like parking requirements and design standards.
For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/HB-2001.
