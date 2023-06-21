The city of Bend will remove homeless encampments from Hunnell, Clausen and Loco roads on the northern edge of the city in July, after a months-long delay and criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon.
"It has been determined that circumstances in this area have created public health and safety issues for people camping there and nearby residents, businesses and traveling public," City Manager Eric King said in a statement.
Newly available shelter beds, increasing calls for emergency response near Hunnell Road and a desire to fully implement the city's camping code have led the city to remove homeless people from Hunnell Road on July 17.
That's about seven months after the city declared Hunnell Road unsafe. That declaration initially led to a March 16 plan to remove people who live in tents, makeshift shelters, RVs and cars.
The area has experienced 1,527 calls for service from the Bend Police Department from July 1, 2022, through June 20, 2023, King said. Those calls have been putting a strain on the department, King said. The homeless camps in the Hunnell Road area have become a hotbed of debate over the city's response to the homelessness crisis in Bend.
The letter took particular issue with the city's camping code, which went into effect on March 1. It regulates when, where and how people can shelter or camp on public property within the city. Hunnell Road has been the only exception in enforcing the camping code, King said. Only the matter of how people can camp has been enforced on Hunnell Road.
"Camping outside when there is insufficient shelter is inseparable from the experience of being homeless; Bend cannot punish or fine its way out of this reality," the Feb. 28 letter said.
In 2020, the Bend City Council aimed to have at least 500 available shelter beds by July 2023. To date, 241 have been created bringing the total to 484 beds. According to the yearly point-in-time count by the Homeless Leadership Coalition, an estimated 1,012 people are experiencing homelessness in Bend on any given night.
The July 17 sweep will be the first comprehensive removal of people experiencing homelessness on Hunnell Road and surrounding streets. It comes at a time when Deschutes County has filed code violations on it's own land and city-owned land just north of town, which will result in the removal of roughly 200 homeless people in coming months.
