The Oregon State Police crime lab is faced with an extensive and increasing backlog of thousands of unprocessed samples from across the state.
These samples are just from violent crimes, but DNA evidence can be used in theft and other property crimes, though they aren’t given as high a priority as those that involve injury or death. Now, thanks to a revised program a small number of local theft cases have been cracked due to DNA evidence.
“This is a big benefit to us,” said Bend Police Capt. Brian Kindel. “This isn’t ‘CSI Miami’ or what-have-you — this still takes a while. We’re not going to have it back an hour, a day or even three days. It’s a process, but we can get it back before the statute of limitations is up.”
Expediting the analysis of DNA material, or what the crime lab calls “High throughput,” helped police catch the person responsible for a string of recent vending machine break-ins in Bend, Kindel said. The suspect left blood from a cut on one machine and a sample was sent to the crime lab.
A pilot program several years ago tested the viability of an expedited DNA analysis program. It involved obtaining samples from areas police felt a suspect had touched frequently during certain felony property crimes, like car theft and burglary, according to OSP Capt. Tim Fox.
Officers from the handful of participating police agencies were trained on how and where to a obtain a sample for DNA, and the samples were sent to the OSP crime lab for analysis.
The lab got a boost in 2016, when the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 1571 to help manage the large backlog of untested rape kits. The backlog was eliminated 16 months ago, and state police they were able to work on select property crimes, Fox said.
The lab is a long way from being able to work on these cases for all felony crimes in the state, but the concept did work, Fox said.
“The program was a great success, so we hope to someday have the resources to share the service on a statewide basis,” Fox said.
OSP’s five crime labs receive 30,000 requests per year, and the number continues to grow alongside the state’s population growth.
And because space at the labs is so limited, officials won’t test something unless they have a high degree of certainty that a suspect touched an item. Testing applies only to items that have been “aggressively manipulated,” i.e., items police are reasonably sure a person handled, like cigarette butts, door knobs or bicycle handlebars.
The testing has already yielded results in other recent investigations.
On Oct. 12, a man named Jason Wilborn checked into the La Pine Inn with some friends. Around midnight, he walked outside to get his cellphone and noticed his truck was no longer in the lot.
He’d left the keys inside the vehicle “as he thought no one would steal it,” he told Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy Kyle Pettit, according to a court document.
The vehicle was worth approximately $1,500, but there was probably $2,000 worth of painting supplies inside, Wilborn told police.
The inn had no working security cameras. Wilborn gave the name of a former co-worker, Jerry Templeton, whom he’d seen at a bar shortly before his truck went missing.
The next day, Wilborn’s Sierra turned up abandoned less than a mile from the inn. Sheriff’s deputies obtained a sample from the steering wheel and sent it to the state crime lab.
On Jan. 29, the sheriff’s office was notified that OSP’s DNA database located a match between the steering wheel sample and a 30-year-old male named Jerry Lee Templeton.
Pettit called Wilborn with the news.
“I knew it!” Wilborn reportedly said.
Wilborn told police that though he’d given Templeton rides in his truck, Templeton had no reason to have touched the steering wheel.
This week, the sheriff’s office received approval to receive DNA samples from Templeton to confirm the initial result. He has yet to be charged with the crime.
But another case utilizing the expedited DNA testing has led to indictments filed this week.
Jeffrey Randall Short is believed responsible for a string of burglaries and thefts of machinery from Bend businesses, including an ATV and ammunition from a U.S. Forest Service shop on SE Miller Avenue and more than $10,000 in ATVs and snowblowers from Land Effects on NE Lytle Street.
Short has four open burglary cases.
