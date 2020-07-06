A 14-year-old was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday on public lands near Alfalfa.
Donovan Williams was a former student at High Desert Middle School in Bend. His family said that he was on life support and will not recover, according to an email from High Desert Middle School Principal Wendy McCulloch that was sent to school families.
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Donovan was driving the ATV with two other juveniles off road when the vehicle rolled, ejecting Donovan and a passenger, who were not wearing seat belts or helmets. The third child was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected from the ATV when it rolled.
A fourth juvenile riding a separate ATV contacted an adult family member at a nearby home, and the adult rendered aid to Donovan. An AirLink air ambulance took him to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries. Both ATV passengers were uninjured but were taken to St. Charles Bend by family members in personal vehicles.
Donovan's mother, Becky Williams, made a statement on a GoFundMe site set up to raise money for his family. She said while Donovan's injuries are likely fatal, St. Charles staff members are doing everything they can to make sure decisions about organ transplantation are informed.
