A 17-year-old Bend resident has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after allegedly driving recklessly at Wickiup Reservoir, which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Bend boy.
Just before midnight on Monday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at Wickiup Reservoir, where a vehicle was underwater with people inside.
The Ford F150 was completely under water when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office. Five people, all minors, were in the truck at the time of the accident, and all but one had been able to get out, according to the sheriff's office.
Two passengers had serious injuries and were transported to St. Charles Bend. A third suffered injuries not considered life threatening.
An investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol and was driving recklessly on the lakebed, according to the sheriff's office.
In addition to criminally negligent homicide, the driver is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
The "rest of the story" is pretty depressing.Because the young woman is 17, under Oregon's 2-year old juvenile law, she cannot be prosecuted as an adult, under virtually any circumstances. Even if the charge were murder. In 2009 then-Rep. Mike McLane engineered a late night vote in SB 1008 that repealed voter passed (by 75% when last on the ballot in 2000) Measure 11 that meant older teenagers accused of the most violent felonies went to adult court.I convicted - of any crime, including murder, this young woman (who is unlikely ever to be named) could be "ajudicated" (not convicted) and even if she stays the maximum term in the Oregon Youth Authority, she'll be out by the time she's 26, llikely earlier.Most significantly, she will have no criminal record and can say that to potential employers,Although McLane voted against the bill, he delivered four supposedly conservative House Republicans, Reps. Findley, Reschke, Smith, and Smith Warner, all of whose districts were flagged for goodies on the infamous "Christmas Tree Bill."
And McLane, within days of the vote he was appointed a Circuit Judge by Kate Brown for a position he did not even have to apply for.
So? Do you think that this individual deserves to be tried as an adult? Why? They are a minor who will be tried as a minor, as it should be.
