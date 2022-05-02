A Bend teenager died Saturday after becoming trapped in the surf wave at the Bend Whitewater Park.
Ben Murphy, 17, was taken to the hospital after being trapped for six minutes underwater. He was pronounced dead at St. Charles Bend, his family confirmed in a Facebook post.
Bend police and fire personnel responded to the park at around 12:21 p.m. Saturday, a joint press release from the Bend Police Department and Bend Fire & Rescue confirmed Saturday.
Murphy was pulled from the water by bystanders and members of the group he was with, and first responders performed CPR on him for 30 minutes before he was taken to St. Charles Bend, the release said.
A webcam overlooking the river from near the Colorado Avenue Bridge captured what appears to be the Murphy entering the water, going under and getting trapped. The footage then appears to show other surfers diving into the river for several minutes, one after the other, in an effort to save him.
Eventually, a group of surfers suddenly starts running downriver, where the teen was pulled from the water. Soon after, first responders can be seen in the video as the water rescue ensues.
“Our thoughts are with the individual and their friends and family as we are awaiting additional information,” Julie Brown, spokesperson for Bend Park and Recreation District said Saturday.
“The wave features are down now and will remain this way until we assess conditions. Any serious accident is a tragedy that makes it a sad day in our facilities and community.”
Editor's note: This article has been updated with the name of the victim and the confirmation of his death.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.