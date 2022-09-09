A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of attempted murder after a shooting in the forest outside of Bend left another teen hospitalized.
Police reported that a gun went off during a fight between the two youths at a rave on Northwest Skyliners Road near Forest Road 4606 on Tuesday. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to St. Charles Bend. Police reported that the victim's gunshot wound was not life-threatening.
Police did not name the 17-year-old who was arrested, but reported he faces additional charges of second-degree assault, menacing, theft and unlawful entry of a vehicle.
An 18-year-old man who reportedly wrestled the gun away from the suspect was injured during the fight and went to the hospital. Police reported the injuries he received were minor. He was treated and released.
Police searched the suspect’s home on Sally Lane in Bend on Thursday, then arrested and booked him in the Deschutes County juvenile detention center.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
