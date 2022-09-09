Deschutes County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of attempted murder after a shooting in the forest outside of Bend left another teen hospitalized.

Police reported that a gun went off during a fight between the two youths at a rave on Northwest Skyliners Road near Forest Road 4606 on Tuesday. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to St. Charles Bend. Police reported that the victim's gunshot wound was not life-threatening. 

