About three years ago, Bend-La Pine Schools opened two new, small magnet high schools: Realms and Skyline.
This month, those schools are honoring their first graduating classes, including standout graduates like Devan Fine, an activist and student leader who hopes to become an acupuncturist.
Fine, who enrolled at Realms High after the school opened in her sophomore year, said she thrived with the school's emphasis on student-guided, real world-focused learning.
“I’m so happy to have seen it go from plywood rooms ... to a fully-functional school with four grades in it," said Fine, 18. "I adore this school."
One of Realms High's unique teaching strategies even helped Fine develop a desire to advocate for Bend's homeless population.
At Realms, curriculum is filtered through "expeditions," where all subjects are taught through the lens of a specific topic, like homelessness. The goal is to connect schoolwork to real-world issues.
During the fall of her sophomore year, a group of homeless people lived behind Realms High's northeast Bend building, and officials said they had to be moved, Fine said. So her group's expedition was focused on homelessness, and specifically helping that group move safely, she said.
Now, Fine is passionate about helping locals experiencing homelessness, she said. She frequently donates or makes meals for homeless shelters like Bethlehem Inn.
"I have a spot in my heart for the homeless community in Bend," Fine said. “I know how fortunate I am, so whenever I help, I do.”
Around the holidays in late 2020, Fine saw that a homeless man died in Bend due to freezing temperatures. So she and a friend organized a drive to gather gloves, jackets and sleeping bags, along with COVID-19 protective equipment like face masks, she said.
"It would be detrimental for a homeless person to get COVID," Fine said.
Fine's desire to reach out to others went beyond the homeless. She also loved making connections with staff and students at Realms, and standing up for her fellow students in school-wide discussions — something the high school encouraged, she said.
“The student voice at Realms is really, really valued, which I appreciate," Fine said. "We have a judgment free zone, where we can express our needs or what we’re thinking without fear of being rejected.”
Roger White, the principal of Realms High, said Fine had a significant presence at the school. He called her an ambassador for Realms, and noted she gave more tours to interested students and families than anyone else.
“In some way, she’s provided more unofficial leadership for our school than many of the kids in our official leadership governance group," White said. "She sets the tone and builds a culture of student activism, student engagement, courage in speaking, all of that.”
Fine will start studying full time at Central Oregon Community College in the fall, although she's already taking a few classes now, she said. Eventually, she plans to transfer to the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine in Portland, and earn her doctorate degree in traditional Chinese medicine.
Fine said she wants to be an acupuncturist because Chinese medicine has helped her with her frequent migraines.
"The only thing that’s ever helped me is Chinese medicine, I really struggle through western medicine," she said.
