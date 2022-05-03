stock graduation
123RF

The Bend Education Association presented $10,000 in scholarships to 10 graduating Bend-La Pine Schools students to support their futures.

The scholarships go to students who “possess future educational plans and have participated in extracurricular and community activities,” according to a press release from the local teachers union, which represents more than 1,000 employees at schools in the district.

Sarah Barclay, the union’s president, said in the press release: “We are thrilled to provide a small bit of support to our Bend Education Association families who have students choosing to engage in post-secondary education opportunities.”

The scholarships went to students of Bend Senior High School, Mountain View High School, Realms High School and Summit High School.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.