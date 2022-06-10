New student grading recommendations in Bend-La Pine Schools have sparked a debate among educators, some of whom are concerned that at least one of the proposed practices could result in more students being chronically absent.
The recommendations, which came from a team of more than 30 teachers and administrators who spent about a year researching best grading practices, are meant to address equity issues stemming from traditional grading and provide new ways to reflect student ability.
They include minimizing or eliminating homework from grading, removing the impact that student behavior has on grading and allowing retakes on school work, according to an executive summary obtained by The Bulletin.
Teachers are not yet required to implement the recommendations, and the district will decide this summer which, if any, become policy. But one recommendation is already placing teachers at odds. It would remove the 100-point grading scale and allow students to still receive 50% even if they don’t turn in any work.
The district implemented this practice to help struggling students during the pandemic, teachers say. But last week, at least 100 teachers signed a letter sent to district leadership, urging them not to make it into policy and saying that doing so will exacerbate student absenteeism, according to teachers who signed the letter. The letter said the policy “masked the challenges struggling students’ face” and did not address student needs.
“All we’re doing is handicapping them more,” said Dave Turnbull, a health and sports psychology teacher at Summit High School, who signed the letter. “We’ve got to take a look at what their grading policy does to their behavior … I can tell you, after doing it for two years, it’s not good.”
But some educators and administrators are pushing back, saying there is no evidence yet to support that the 50% grading floor is driving down student interest in school.
“There’s so many bigger issues with the 100 percent scale that the group’s recommendation was to move away from it altogether,” said Stephen DuVal, the district’s director of college and career readiness, who spearheaded the “Equitable Grading Think Tank” that reviewed the grading practices.
Duval said a growing body of research that the group reviewed suggests that traditional grading does not always reflect the intelligence and growth of students. He said these practices have the potential of putting underperforming students in an academic hole. In the 100-point grading scale, students who receive one zero must then receive nine A’s in-a-row to obtain an overall grade of an A, Duval noted.
“That mathematical dilemma tips towards failure and pushes students away rather than bringing them back,” he said, adding: “Students who struggle out from the gate may never catch up.”
