About three months before he was arrested in the alleged possession of videos showing child sexual abuse and uploading those videos to the internet, a Bend music teacher persuaded a 13-year-old girl from South Carolina to send him nude photos of herself, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.
Erik Ekstrom, 35, also sent nude photos of himself back to that child, according to District Attorney John Hummel.
Those are among the new allegations in the case against Ekstrom, who worked as a music teacher for Bend-La Pine Schools and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.
The district attorney’s office has filed felony charges against Ekstrom accusing him of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first and second degree and luring a minor, according to court documents.
“If Mr. Ekstrom is found guilty of these allegations, he will regret choosing to commit his crimes in Deschutes County,” Hummel said in an email.
The charges against Ekstrom so far involve three different children, according to Deschutes County Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Gunnels.
Bend police are investigating whether there could be more children involved, said Gunnels and Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller. That means Ekstrom could face additional charges, Gunnels said.
Ekstrom made his first appearance in Deschutes County Circuit Court via video from the county jail Friday.
Deschutes County Circuit Judge Alycia Sykora set his bail at $100,000.
The judge ruled that should Ekstrom be released, he must wear a GPS ankle monitor and stay away from playgrounds, schools or anywhere else where children gather. The judge also ruled that he is forbidden from using the internet.
Bend police arrested Ekstrom on Thursday after an Oregon Department of Justice task force investigating child internet crimes reported the allegations against Ekstrom to police.
Authorities also found another instance where Ekstrom allegedly accessed child pornography on the internet in December 2021, Hummel said. The most recent alleged incident involving the 13-year-old occurred in June, Hummel said.
Ekstrom worked at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend.
Gunnels said the district attorney's office has no information suggesting that any of the children were locals.
Ekstrom’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
