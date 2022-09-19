Deschutes courthouse (copy)
Buy Now

The Deschutes County Courthouse.

 Bulletin file photo

About three months before he was arrested in the alleged possession of videos showing child sexual abuse and uploading those videos to the internet, a Bend music teacher persuaded a 13-year-old girl from South Carolina to send him nude photos of herself, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.

Erik Ekstrom, 35, also sent nude photos of himself back to that child, according to District Attorney John Hummel.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.