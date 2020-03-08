The Brockmans always considered themselves a swim family with three children all successfully competing in the sport.
What the Bend family never expected was to become a military family, as well.
But that is the case for Chuck and Toni Brockman, whose oldest son, Ben, 21, is about to graduate from the Air Force Academy in May and daughter, Emily, 19, is in her second year at the Naval Academy. Ben was on the Air Force swim team his first two years, and Emily is currently on the naval swim team.
Their youngest child, Gharret, 17, is a junior on the swim team at Bend High School and considering joining his brother in the Air Force Academy.
Toni Brockman, an occupational therapist at Bend Transitional Care, said her father was in the Army reserve, but no one else in her family or in her husband’s family has a military background. They didn’t expect their children to pursue a military academy education. It’s something they sought on their own, she said.
“It surprised me,” Toni Brockman said. “Life just kind of guides you and takes you where you need to go.”
Having siblings in military academies at the same time seems rare, but Toni Brockman said it is fairly common.
“One child goes and the other sees the opportunity and the excitement,” she said. “They know that it is possible for them.”
Since 2011, the Naval Academy has seen 293 cadets with siblings at other military academies out of about 4,500 enrolled each year in the Naval Academy. The total number of siblings at other military academies is higher at 312 because Naval Academy cadets have had multiple siblings at other academies, according to Maddie Darbie, a public affairs officer for the Naval Academy.
“In short, this is not a super rare circumstance,” Darbie said.
Of the 4,208 cadets this year in the Air Force Academy, 24 have a sibling currently in one of the other military academies. And 76 have one or more siblings who have graduated from the other academies, according to Air Force officials.
In addition, 196 Air Force cadets have one or more siblings who already graduated from the Air Force Academy. And 133 Air Force cadets have a sibling with them at the Air Force Academy. In one case, a family has three siblings currently at the Air Force Academy.
While it’s common to have siblings in military academies, a retired Air Force veteran in Bend believes it is still something to celebrate.
Joe Martin, who retired as a colonel after serving 40 years in the Air Force, met Toni Brockman last month when he fell on ice and needed to visit Bend Transitional Care for treatment. As he was being helped by Brockman, they started to discuss her two children in the military academies.
“I’ve been in this business for many years, and I have never met a family that has two children at the academies,” Martin said.
Before leaving the treatment center, Martin made a certificate and presented it to Toni Brockman for her outstanding parenting for having two children in military academies.
Toni Brockman was flattered, but explained to Martin that it’s not about her parenting skills.
“This has very little to do with me,” she said.
She credits the variety of people in her children’s lives who have supported them along the way.
“There’s a lot of people who teach you values,” she said. “I think the Bend Swim Club and coaches played a huge role.”
The Brockmans are planning a trip to Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to be there for Ben Brockman’s graduation in May. The graduation ceremony will be full of tradition: F-16 planes will fly over as the graduates toss their caps in the air.
And Ben Brockman’s sister, Emily, will make the trip from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland to be the first one to formally salute him after he receives his diploma.
Toni Brockman said the family is always in awe of the history and culture of the military academy campuses.
“They are just special places,” she said. “It’s a feeling I can’t describe.”
Being in the academies is rigorous for the cadets.
Toni Brockman remembers when Ben and Emily were in six-week basic training shortly after their high school graduations. They would write letters home describing how excited but homesick they were.
But once they completed the basic training, they joined the academies and never looked back, their mother said.
“I’m very proud they are where they are,” she said, “and that they’ve been able to stick it out.”
