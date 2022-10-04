The outpatient Bend Surgery Center has expanded its operations to allow for overnight stays by partnering with Summit Health and Bend Transitional Care.

The partnership captures non-acute care surgeries that require an overnight stay. So-called ambulatory surgical centers now perform nearly half of all outpatient surgeries in the United States, according to Fortune Business Insights, a health forecasting site.

