When the coronavirus pandemic reached Oregon in the spring of 2020, Eli Keldsen, a 16-year-old sophomore at Mountain View High School, began helping his Mandarin teacher navigate a hardship neither could have anticipated.
Helen Wu, the teacher who grew up in rural Western China, was separated from her husband and son, who were in Kentucky. Flights were being canceled. Countries were allowing few to no one in or out. Wu's temporary work visa was due to expire. She was trapped with no way home.
Keldsen found a way to help, and not just Wu. Her plight inspired him to create an online platform that helps people connect with immigration attorneys to navigate international pandemic travel restrictions and find their way home. It's called Bridges Between Nations.
Since the platform launched on Dec. 30, 2020, it has helped at least 80 families and individuals connect with immigration attorneys so they could return to countries in Africa, Asia, South America and more, Keldsen said. Though many of the strictest travel bans have been lifted, people still need help. Approximately 150 people still visit Keldsen's website every month, he said.
“I believe that it is definitely an unsung issue that’s facing this country at this moment,” said Keldsen, who has since graduated from Mountain View.
The story behind Keldsen's website began in Zoom classes with Wu, who seemed increasingly nervous in the spring of 2020.
Keldsen liked Wu. She was soft-spoken, relatable, a clear and compelling teacher. Keldsen wanted to find some way to help.
Keldsen researched a solution for two months. He made multiple phone calls and sent more than 40 emails before finding an immigration attorney who could help Wu and her family return home.
But Keldsen knew Wu couldn’t be the only person experiencing these challenges. So he created his website.
“I wanted to continue that, because I felt that I made an impact and a difference in someone’s life, which was really meaningful,” he said.
Keldsen said a large majority of people trying to get home through his online platform are from China, just like Wu. It’s a country that has consistently had some of the world’s strictest pandemic lockdown measures since it became one of the first countries to shut down in 2020.
The goal of his platform is not to provide any legal advice. Keldsen, now 18, noted that he is not an attorney. His platform aims to help people find assistance and connect with the resources they need.
The platform is relatively simple. Users fill out forms that go directly to Keldsen. Based on somebody’s geographical location, Keldsen pinpoints an immigration attorney that would be useful for them based on their needs. Legal professionals handle things from there.
As pandemic travel restrictions became more complicated, Keldsen said he saw case after case of working immigrants who struggled to find the means to return home. Some were single parents who came to America looking for a better life and were sending the money they made back to their families. They wanted to return home so they could be with their families through the pandemic’s most uncertain moments, Keldsen said.
To Keldsen, their stories underscore why the platform is important. But it was Wu, his former teacher, who compelled him the most to help whoever he could.
“It provided a more solid example where you feel more motivated to provide that service,” he said.
On the last day of the sophomore year, Wu provided her students with her family’s phone number and address so they could stay connected. But not long after, Keldsen said the phone line went dead, and the two lost touch.
Since then, China’s Zero COVID policies have become among the strictest in the world, prompting rallies in cities like Shanghai against the harsh measures. Now, Keldsen’s goal is to one day travel to China and meet with Wu and her family. If he does, he wants to ask her what has happened since she returned home.
