Erika McCalpine, a director and instructor at Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend, took a moment on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to reflect in a Corvallis hotel room.
It had been less than a week since she was inducted as Oregon State University’s new faculty senate president, becoming the first woman of color to lead the group that represents all university faculty statewide.
But with a nation divided over racial inequities and an increasing number of states enacting voting restrictions that disproportionately affect voters of color, celebrating King, who championed voting rights, felt bittersweet to McCalpine.
“It’s a slap in the face of Martin Luther King,” McCalpine, who is Black, said of the current battle over voting rights. She added: “It’s a painful thing to watch. For myself, I thought that when Obama was elected, there was a shift, and that everything was possible for people of color … While there are opportunities for people, there are barriers to those opportunities.”
After spending the morning at a peace breakfast and Martin Luther King Jr. Day march through Corvallis, McCalpine spoke in an interview about what King’s message of equality and nonviolent protest means to her. McCalpine said of her recent induction to the faculty senate position, “Without his sacrifice and the sacrifice of people in the civil rights movement, that wouldn’t happen.”’
In Bend, more than a dozen OSU-Cascades students found their own way to remember King’s commitment to public service. They volunteered at the Humane Society of Central Oregon thrift store and shelter Monday afternoon, sorting clothes, throwing out damaged pet crates and wrapping bags. Several said their volunteer work was inspired by King’s words and the hope to instigate change.
Isabella Crews, a sophomore who helped organize the volunteering effort, said Martin Luther King Jr. is somebody who has inspired her. She said she wished she would have learned more about his message growing up. Now, she looks for hands-on efforts that get her involved and learning about her community.
“I’ve found that the typical way to be active is to post on social media,” said Crews. “And that’s fine to an extent. But if you actually want to see change, you have to go out and be the change. And he’s a figure that really embodies that.”
McCalpine came to the campus in Bend from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. When she arrived, she experienced a feeling of isolation and loneliness, walking through grocery stores where she saw almost nobody who looked like her. One week, she and her son were called racial epithets on consecutive days. That experience drove her to raise awareness for issues facing marginalized people in Central Oregon.
In previous years, McCalpine has been at the forefront of diversity, equity and inclusion work across Central Oregon, starting grassroots organizations, teaching classes and programs about what communities can do to help and serving as a consultant for organizations statewide. She is the director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lab at OSU-Cascades, and an instructor of business administration.
Since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, she said that although many organizations have condemned racism and voiced support for diversity efforts in workplaces, only some have taken action.
In particular, she said the nation still has a long way to go toward tackling systemic inequalities in higher education — a gateway toward success guarded by barriers of high costs, student debt and testing demands that often place communities of color at a greater disadvantage, she said
“If we care more about the plight of every American, then America as a whole can continue to succeed and continue to move forward,” she said. “Our success won’t be tied to wealth or the few people who are able to be millionaires and billionaires in this country.”
While the nation becomes more divided over its approach to solving racial inequality and the coronavirus pandemic, McCalpine said one of King’s quotes rings true to her: “I have decided to stick with love, because hate is too great a burden to bear.”
“Hate has taken root and formed in a way that we haven’t seen in decades,” she said. “We are all called to action. And I would just hope that we are called to action in a way that is loving and brings the country together rather than continues to separate us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.