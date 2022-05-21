Clay Webster, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, sat in his truck outside the Bend Municipal Airport on March 10, reading through the Facebook post that began: “FINAL CRY FOR HELP.”
The 23-year-old student veteran at Central Oregon Community College scrolled with growing sadness as he took in the story of yet another veteran at the brink of suicide. The post, written by Steven Osborne, a 32-year-old Marine Corps veteran who served four years in Afghanistan, described the “internal pain, sorrow and depression” that looms over many veterans post-combat.
The post read: “I hope now with this letter, it will send a message to the (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs). And not just another forgotten letter that the VA hides in it’s closet full of dead souls from those who served proudly but came home broken like me, asking for help but had the door slammed in their face … They pushed me to this level.”
Webster had never met Osborne before he died by suicide that day. But to him, this was a story that was all too familiar. In 2016, his high school friend Grant Hodge had died by suicide while also serving as a radio operator in the Marines. “At the time, it seemed like a freak accident, but as you go through enlistment, you see that it happened more and more to different people in different areas,” he said.
Webster wanted to find a solution. His hint came in the comments below Osborne’s Facebook post, which veterans had filled with their names and phone numbers, in case another veteran needed someone to talk to. Webster, however, knew someone in the throes of crisis would need a quicker, easier way to seek help and likely wouldn’t think to log on to social media.
That’s how Webster got the idea of an app he is building for veterans needing help while contemplating suicide. The free app, called LifeLine Find, allows veterans to type in their ZIP code and search for other veterans in their area who can counsel them in a time of need, providing a path past the red tape that often impedes the process of getting help.
“The whole idea is to get the story out there that this is something that could have been prevented,” he said. “It’s a story that is all too common.”
The app, Webster said, will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which Webster stresses is essential because too often mental health crises spurred by trauma occur outside the normal working hours that mental health facilities are open.
He said veterans will even be able to use a filter to find people of certain branches of the armed forces. He plans to launch the app next month, he said.
Webster is quick to describe the statistics behind what he sees as a stigmatized problem that can lead to tragedy among service members. Department of Defense data show suicide rates among active-duty service members increased by more than 40% from 2015 to 2020, as reported by the New York Times.
In all, 30,177 active-duty military personnel and veterans who have served since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorism attacks have died by suicide, according to a Brown University study. That’s more than four times as high as service members killed in combat during that time period, the study found.
Webster said he believes mental health issues among service members often go uncared for “more than any place.”
“The stigma around it is that it’s a sign of weakness, which it’s not,” he said. “But that’s the way that a lot of people view it. It’s hard for them to seek help because they don’t want to be viewed as someone who needs it.”
Osborne’s death inspired Webster to build this app to help other struggling veterans. He said he received approval from Osborne’s fiancee to feature the Marine’s story in its advertisements.
When he created a GoFundMe to raise money to build the app, Webster said Osborne’s fiancee was the first person to donate. So far, he has raised about $700, and the rest of the funds for the app Webster is paying out of pocket.
Webster served as a Marine in Japan, Thailand and in South Korea during then-President Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un in 2018. Born and raised in a small town in Southern Illinois, he attends COCC’s aviation program with the hopes of being a helicopter pilot.
Webster clarified that, at this point, although the app is intended for veterans, anyone who either needs help or wants to help others can use it.
To make it more accessible than current mental health help available for veterans, there will not be a screening process or background check to ensure the user is a veteran. Webster said he’s confident that veterans will know quickly whether they’re talking to another veteran or not.
Webster said that the lack of in-person mental health appointments during the pandemic may have increased the burden on veterans, heightening the importance for resources like the app.
As Webster shared his story at the community college on Wednesday, he wore on his wrist a black memorial band with the Marine Corps insignia and the American flag. Inscribed on the band is the name of his good friend from high school, the friend with whom he used to talk enthusiastically about serving in the armed forces.
Grant Hodge was 18.
