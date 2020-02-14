Alana Johnson, a Bend High School sophomore, will compete next month for the title of Oregon Youth of the Year, an honor awarded by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The Bend chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs held a reception Thursday, when Johnson was selected as the Youth of the Year for Bend, which earned her a $5,000 college scholarship and the opportunity to compete for the state title.
Johnson is a lifetime Boys & Girls Club member, youth mentor and captain of the Cheer Squad at the club.
Johnson and the other participants prepared essays and speeches, and communicated their plans for the future through the club’s teen workforce and leadership development programs.
In addition to Johnson, this year’s finalists for the Bend Youth of the Year were: Ryan Jijina, Abril Uribe, Steven Garcia, and Sydney Sizemore-Corley.
If Johnson is named the Oregon Youth of the Year, she will receive an additional $2,500 scholarship and compete for the title of the Pacific West Regional Youth of the Year, who will receive an additional $20,000 college scholarship.
Six finalists will advance to Washington, D.C. in September to vie for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year.
The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000.
