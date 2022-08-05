Xiaolai (Shelley) Zheng took up fencing as one of the many extracurricular activities she fills her time with. She was one of 15 students nationwide — and the only student in Oregon — awarded a prestigious scholarship from the U.S. Department of State to study in South Korea next year.
The email notification popped up on Xiaolai (Shelley) Zheng’s iPad while she was in her computer science class one afternoon at Summit High School. The 17-year-old Bend student swung around, looked toward the teacher who wrote her letter of recommendation, and told her the good news: She got in.
Zheng was one of 15 students nationwide — and the only student in Oregon — awarded a prestigious scholarship from the U.S. Department of State to study in South Korea next year. After telling her teacher, Zheng ran out to the hallway to call her mom.
For Zheng, who grew up in China, the moment was the culmination of years of effort trying to learn as much as she can about Asian cultural traditions and language, including those of her family. Her goal has been to bring those traditions to her community — a community where few people look like her.
In Bend-La Pine Schools, just 1.2% of students are of Asian descent, according to state enrollment data for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“Asian culture isn’t really present in Bend, so I like to be a part of that,” she said.
Born in the Chinese port city of Dalian on the Liaodong Peninsula, Zheng was 8 when she moved with her mother and sister to Pennsylvania while her father stayed in China. About seven years ago, the family came to Bend. It wasn’t long before she was struck by the lack of diversity in her community.
That’s part of what has compelled Zheng to become increasingly active in promoting Asian culture in her schools and community. She was part of her school’s diversity and equity club, bringing to group meetings examples of Chinese calligraphy and doing presentations about the year of the tiger in the Chinese calendar. In recent years, she volunteered at the Chinese New Year celebration at Central Oregon Community College and helped organize similar celebrations at her high school, building lanterns with her fellow students.
“It is difficult to live in a place where everybody is celebrating different things than you,” Zheng said.
Zheng’s ambitions go even further than that. In recent years, she took up fencing because a coach told her it was “like physical chess,” and she joked that she liked the idea of stabbing people for sport. She joined her school’s mock trial to improve her public speaking, saying: “There’s a stereotype around Asian students that we’re really quiet, and I really wanted to overcome that.” She played viola in the Central Oregon Symphony, served as a community service commissioner for the student council at her school and helped organize a blood drive with the American Red Cross.
“Shelley is a great example that shows the Asian American youth thrives here, even though our community is not as culturally diverse as bigger cities yet,” said Lin Hong, an Asian families liaison for Bend-La Pine Schools who taught Zheng in a Chinese class at Central Oregon Community College.
But her main goals revolve around staying close to her family’s culture.
So Zheng started taking extra Chinese language classes at the community college, even though “it’s difficult to speak Chinese to anyone in Bend,” she said. And she also began taking extra classes so she would be able to graduate early and study abroad, eventually choosing to go to South Korea because it was relatively close to her home.
In recent years, due to the coronavirus, she hasn’t been able to visit her family in China. Lately, she has been craving hot pot meals back home. When she leaves for South Korea from September through May, she’s excited to learn alongside peers from all over the country.
Like many students, Zheng isn’t sure precisely what she would like to do for a career, though she thinks the multiple languages she knows could be helpful in the public health field. Next year, she plans to start applying for colleges.
If Zheng could send a message to other Asian students in Bend, she would encourage them to not be afraid to try new things. She said she thinks it’s important for students to speak out and share about their culture, adding: “Don’t be afraid to share your story.”
