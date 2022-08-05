The email notification popped up on Xiaolai (Shelley) Zheng’s iPad while she was in her computer science class one afternoon at Summit High School. The 17-year-old Bend student swung around, looked toward the teacher who wrote her letter of recommendation, and told her the good news: She got in.

Zheng was one of 15 students nationwide — and the only student in Oregon — awarded a prestigious scholarship from the U.S. Department of State to study in South Korea next year. After telling her teacher, Zheng ran out to the hallway to call her mom.

