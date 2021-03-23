The city of Bend is planning several street improvement projects this spring and summer, including some that will use recycled tires in a coating to pave roads.
The first project will begin Monday, when crews will repave the roundabout at Skyliners Road and Mt. Washington Drive. Detours will be in place until the work is completed April 23.
Overall, the city is preparing to spend about $2.8 million for street preservation work to improve about 74.5 miles of travel lanes, an amount that is more than the actual length of roadway because it includes multiple lanes, turn lanes and bike lanes. Bend has a total of 850 travel lanes.
Residents can find a map of streets getting repaired on the city’s website, www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/streets/street-operations/street-preservation-program
David Abbas, Bend streets and operations director, said the city tries to focus on preventative work rather than having to fully reconstruct damaged roads, which is far more expensive.
Part of the preventative work this year will be using a new pavement made from recycled scrap tire material, Abbas said.
Using the recycled tire material is a first for the city of Bend.
In June, crews will treat about 14 miles of travel lanes west of Pilot Butte with the rubberized material, which came from about 3,600 recycled tires, Abbas said. The city will then expand the treatment to other streets as needed.
“We are going to try it as a tool in the tool box for Bend and try it on some residential roads,” Abbas said. “We feel like it could be a good tool.”
Other cities across the country, including Madras, have used the recycled tire material on roads, Abbas said. The city has a contractor that provides the recycled rubber.
“The use of recycling rubber from tires for secondary purposes in the paving industry is something that has been going on for a number of years,” Abbas said.
The recycled rubber makes up about 20% of the pavement and makes the material more flexible and resilient, Abbas said.
“Overall, I was looking for those new cost-effective tools to help maintain a road,” Abbas said.
