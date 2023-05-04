By using plants and microbes to clean used household water from washing machines and showers, Bend business LeapFrog Design believes it can solve water conservation issues in areas prone to drought.

From the outside, the LeapFrog Design Estuary system looks like a planter box, but inside it’s cleaning gray water, which is water from sinks, showers and washing machines. The outcome is water that can be reused in irrigation or toilet flushing. It can be part of the sustainability discussion, said Nick Sund, LeapFrog co-founder.

