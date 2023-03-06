Waiting for the weather to clear last month near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Bend’s Marissa Krawczak took full advantage of the opportunity to ride powder for about a week.

That’s just one of the perks of being on the Natural Selection Tour, which showcases the world’s top snowboarders — from Olympians to big mountain film icons — all competing on extreme terrain.

Marissa-2.jpg

Bend's Marissa Krawczak riding deep powder in her Natural Selection Tour duel near Revelstoke, British Columbia, last month.
Elston-4.jpg

Bend's Jared Elston.
Ben-1.jpg

Bend's Ben Ferguson, right, looking for a line during his Natural Selection Tour duel near Whistler, British Columbia, last month.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318,

mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Sports editor/outdoors writer

Over more than 20 years at The Bulletin, I have covered everything from hiking, snow sports and cycling, to college football, Olympic track and field, and high school sports.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.