Shepherd’s House shelter in Bend is hosting a winter coat drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for those experiencing homelessness.
The public is welcome to drop off new or gently used winter coats at Shepherd’s House, 1854 NE Division St. The shelter will set up a drive-thru system during the coat drive so people do not need to get out of their car to donate.
Monetary donations are also needed at Shepherd’s House and can be made securely online at https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/
