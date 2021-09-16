Shepherd’s House Ministries expected its homeless shelter on Second Street in Bend to be full during the upcoming cold winter months, but staff have been surprised to see how quickly it reached capacity this summer. And it’s alarming.
For the past three weeks, the 70-bed shelter has been completely filled each night. The increase has caused a critical need for food donations, said David Notari, director of development at Shepherd’s House Ministries.
“The need continues to grow, which means we need to keep growing,” Notari said Thursday.
The shelter, which closed in March after the winter and reopened full-time in June, offers each guest dinner at night and breakfast in the morning. But at full capacity each day, shelter supplies are stretched thin and staffers are no longer able to provide enough nutritious meals, Notari said.
The shelter is asking individuals, churches, community organizations, businesses, families and neighborhood groups to help. Those interested in providing meals can visit the Meal Train link on the shelter’s website at shministries.org.
“It’s really important that these folks get cared for properly and that would include a nutritious meal,” Notari said.
Already being at capacity in September is a concern for Notari, as another winter season approaches. Notari never wants to turn somebody away, but the shelter can only accommodate a certain number each night.
The shelter also has to account for keeping people safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, and keep them physically distanced in the shelter.
“There is this double-edged sword making sure our guests are safe and healthy because of COVID, but also meeting the needs of people who come to us,” Notari said.
The growing number of guests at the shelter, and need for more food donations, is a reminder to Notari about how homelessness is a year-round issue in Bend.
Even at capacity, the shelter only serves a fraction of the estimated 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon, according to the Homeless Leadership Coalition, a group that oversees homeless issues in the region.
“It isn’t just about cold weather,” Notari said. “People need food and shelter every day, whether it’s zero degrees or 100 degrees, or anywhere in between.”
