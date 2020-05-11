Wastewater in Bend is getting analyzed for signs of COVID-19 as a part of a larger study, according to the city.
Bend is one of 330 cities across the United States participating in the study with Biobot Analytics.
Biobot Analytics, a biotech startup, launched a COVID-19 sewage testing program in collaboration with researchers at MIT, Harvard, and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Bend’s Utility Department has been providing one sample of untreated sewage as it goes into the wastewater treatment plan each week for five weeks.
“Environmental surveillance is an important public health tool in monitoring transmission and serving as an early warning system,” said Dr. George A. Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director, in a news release.
The Biobot webpage says new studies show that the virus causing COVID-19 is shed in the stool of infected patients.
If successful, the data could help measure the scope of an outbreak and provide data about people who have COVID-19 but without symptoms.
The data could also potentially be used to anticipate emerging outbreaks and track the effectiveness of the city's policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.