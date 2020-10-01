Last month was the warmest September in Bend on record, with seven days of temperatures over 90 degrees and two days with temperatures reaching 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature last month in Bend was 63 degrees, breaking the previous record of 62.5 degrees in September 2011, the weather service reported in its monthly climate summary.
The two days of 100 degrees, on Sept. 5 and Sept. 8, tied the record high of 100 degrees on Sept. 2, 1998, weather service data shows.
High temperatures for September in Bend averaged 80.3 degrees, which was 6.8 degrees above normal. Low temperatures averaged 45.8 degrees, which was 6.3 degrees above normal. The lowest recorded temperature last month was 34 degrees on Sept. 28. The record low temperature on record for September in Bend was 12 degrees on Sept. 25, 1926, according to the data.
After receiving no precipitation in July or August, Bend recorded 0.05 inches in September, which was 0.36 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was received on one day last month.
So far this year, precipitation has reached 5.49 inches, which is 1.68 inches below normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The outlook for October calls for above normal temperatures and near to above normal precipitation. Normal October precipitation is 0.60 inches.
The hot and dry weather trend is expected to continue throughout the week, said Ed Townsend, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Pendleton.
“In terms of precipitation, there is nothing anticipated in the next seven days,” Townsend said.
Normal high temperatures for Bend in October fall from 68 degrees at the start of the month to 55 degrees at the end. Normal low temperatures fall from 36 degrees to 31 degrees throughout the month.
