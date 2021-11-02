October in Bend brought typical autumn weather with the temperature getting colder throughout the month, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
High temperatures last month in Bend started in the 70s and dropped to the 50s, according to the weather service’s monthly climate summary. Overall, the average temperature last month in Bend was 48.5 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees above normal.
“October is kind of a transitional season,” said Marc Austin, a meteorologist for the weather service in Pendleton. “It’s not uncommon for October to have warmer days and cooler days.”
High temperatures for October in Bend averaged 60.7 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 78 degrees on Oct. 17. The record high temperature for October in Bend was 95 degrees on Oct. 3, 1970, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 36.4 degrees, which was 3.6 degrees above normal. Eight days recorded a low temperature below 32 degrees. The lowest temperature was 21 degrees on Oct. 12.
The record low temperature for October in Bend was negative 3 degrees on Halloween 2002, according to the data.
Bend recorded 0.65 of an inch of precipitation in October, which was 0.05 of an inch above normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 of an inch was recorded on seven days. The heaviest precipitation was 0.47 inches on Oct. 25, according to the climate summary.
So far this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 5 inches, which is 2.77 inches below normal.
Due to the ongoing drought conditions in Central Oregon, it is encouraging to see precipitation in October above normal, Austin said.
“It’s not enough to put a major dent in the drought, but if we maintain that in the winter months that could be helpful,” Austin said. “Maybe we can end November with above normal precipitation as well.”
The outlook of November in Bend calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
Normal high temperatures for Bend fall from 54 degrees at the start of the month to 41 degrees at the end. Normal low temperatures fall from 31 degrees to 25 degrees throughout the month.
Normal precipitation for November in Bend is 1.39 inches.
