June’s historic heat wave didn’t just bring record-breaking temperatures to Bend. It brought the highest temperature ever recorded in the city.
Temperatures over the last three days of June reached 102 degrees, 104 degrees and 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Each temperature set a new record for the month, said Ann Adams, an assistant meteorologist at the weather service in Pendleton.
“Each day overwrote whatever was the previous record,” Adams said.
The high of 107 degrees on Wednesday became an all-time record for Bend. The previous records were 106 degrees Aug. 1, 1916, and 104 degrees July 27, 1939, according to weather service data.
“It’s a record for the month of June, and I believe after looking at the other months it’s an all-time high,” Adams said.
The extreme heat in June led to Bend being hotter and drier than normal, according to the weather service’s monthly climate summary.
The average temperature last month in Bend was 65 degrees, which was 7.9 degrees above normal. Overall, the average temperature was the second warmest for June on record in Bend. It is behind 65.8 degrees in June 2015, according to the weather service.
High temperatures in Bend last month averaged 81.4 degrees, which was 9.1 degrees above normal.
Low temperatures averaged 48.6 degrees, which was 6.7 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature recorded was 31 degrees June 2, which was the only day to record a temperature below 32 degrees.
Seven days last month exceeded 90 degrees. Three days reached 100 degrees or more.
June precipitation in Bend totaled 0.46 of an inch, which was 0.24 of an inch below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was received on four days in June. The heaviest precipitation was 0.26 of an inch June 9.
Overall this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 3.81 inches, which is 1.91 inches below normal.
The outlook for July calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
The normal high temperature for Bend in July is 81.5 degrees. The normal low temperature is 47.6 degrees.
Normal precipitation for July in Bend is 0.56 of an inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.