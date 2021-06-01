May in Bend brought average spring temperatures and slightly more rainfall than normal from a few storms toward the end of the month, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
The weather service’s monthly climate summary showed the average temperature last month in Bend was 54 degrees, which is the exact monthly average temperature on record.
High and low average temperatures were also nearly exact, according to the weather service.
High temperatures in May averaged 64.7 degrees, which was 0.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 80 degrees on May 6. The record high temperature for May in Bend was 93 degrees on May 30, 1903, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 36.2 degrees, which was 0.1 degrees below normal. The coldest temperature recorded last month was 24 degrees on May 2. Five days last month had a low temperature below 32 degrees.
The record cold temperature for the month in Bend was 11 degrees on May 16, 1903, according to the data.
May precipitation in Bend totaled 1.11 inches, which was 0.22 of an inch above normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 of an inch was recorded on five days.
So far this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 3.56 inches, which is 1.46 inches below normal.
Ann Adams, an assistant meteorologist at the weather service in Pendleton, said the forecast this week calls for some rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, but the following days will bring warm and dry weather.
Rather than experiencing drought conditions at the end of summer, the region is seeing those conditions at the beginning of the season, Adams said.
“This is probably something to be conscious about so the public is careful when they want to build a little bonfire or campfire,” Adams said.
The outlook for June calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. The weather service expects a hotter and drier month ahead.
Normal high temperatures for June in Bend rise from 69 degrees at the start of the month to 77 degrees at the end. Normal low temperatures in June rise from 40 degrees to 45 degrees throughout the month.
Normal June precipitation in Bend is 0.7 of an inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.