Second graders wear Kindness Squad T-shirts and hold signs with messages of kindness in front of Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend as their classmates arrived Monday morning. School officials say the students will do this every Monday morning.
While standing with a group of their classmates, Silver Rail Elementary School second-graders, from right, Ella Morris, Brooklyn Brislin, and Elivia Rynearson hold signs with messages of encouragement and kindness, while welcoming students and parents to Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend Monday morning. School officials say the students will do this every Monday morning.
Second graders wear Kindness Squad T-shirts and hold signs with messages of kindness in front of Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend as their classmates arrived Monday morning. School officials say the students will do this every Monday morning.
Andy Tullis/The Bulletin
While standing with a group of their classmates, Silver Rail Elementary School second-graders, from right, Ella Morris, Brooklyn Brislin, and Elivia Rynearson hold signs with messages of encouragement and kindness, while welcoming students and parents to Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend Monday morning. School officials say the students will do this every Monday morning.
Second graders at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend held signs and wore T-Shirts with encouraging messages Monday as part of a weekly effort at the school to promote kindness.
Their gestures will be part of the morning drop-off time about 7:20 a.m. Mondays, according to a press release from a Bend-La Pine Schools spokeswoman.
Silver Rail teacher Donna Lindsay described it as a “movement” meant to foster the idea that “kindness matters in all areas of our lives.” She said the school has been having morning classroom talks about what kindness feels and looks like.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.