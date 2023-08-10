Bend Science Station Executive Director David Bermudez, from left, helps Kayla Page, 12, and Charlotte Edwards Strickland, 11, as they work on a Gel Electrophoresis project Wednesday afternoon at the science station in Bend. The project was part of the station’s summer camp, CSI: Bend, which allows youth to use science to investigate a crime scene. Gel Electrophoresis is a technique used to separate DNA fragments to determine whose DNA matches the DNA found at a crime scene.
Ruby Martin, 13, second from right, works with her brother Saul Martin, 11, on a Gel Electrophoresis, along with other area youth participating in the Bend Science Station’s summer camp, CSI: Bend, at the science station Wednesday afternoon. Gel Electrophoresis is a technique used to separate DNA fragments to determine whose DNA matches the DNA found at a crime scene.
Bend Science Station summer campers, from left, Kayla Page, 12, Kingston Kanode, 11, Finn Gordon, 13, Boaz Underwood, 13, and Rowynn Leland, 10, examine elements of a crime scene, during the Bend Science Station’s summer camp, CSI: Bend, at the science station Wednesday afternoon. Science station counselor Winston Bermudez, 17, third from right in background, accompanies the group during their investigation.
A fish had been killed at the Bend Science Station and the campers with CSI: Bend were on the case. One of the station's labs was closed off with caution tape, having been designated a "crime scene." Blood, water, and other substances were all over the floor.
It was the campers' job to solve the crime — while also learning new skills, such as how to analyze fingerprints, extract DNA, and ascertain blood types. The four-day CSI: Bend camp, which ran Aug. 7-10, brought together incoming sixth through ninth graders. It is one of several summer camps the Bend Science Station has run for 20 years.
"We've got an older assortment of kids in there. Maybe someone's gonna want to go on to be a criminologist," said Lisa Bermudez, the station's development and marketing director, on Wednesday. "But it's also summer, so you just want the kids to have fun. It's a good mix of doing cool things in the lab and learning how to collect data and learning how to problem solve on this small laboratory scale and then going outside and playing."
Throughout the week, campers worked to discover new information.
On Tuesday, campers went off-site to collect tracks and new evidence from where the victim disappeared. Campers also analyzed the blood they found under microscopes to determine which was fish blood and which was human, said David Bermudez, the station's executive director.
"We're investigating all the science that goes into investigating crimes," he said. "Each day as they get more information by doing different tests we ask them to write down who their suspects are, what they think their motives were, and ultimately, what they think actually happened."
Camps and counselors
Most Bend Science Station camps run in rotation every other summer, with the exception of Hogwarts Summer Academy, which had two sessions this year and runs every summer due to its popularity, said Lisa Bermudez.
"We have kids that actually come back for three and four years in a row, they love it so much," she said. "We try to stay current with our themes, and I wonder sometimes are kids still reading it?...(But) it doesn't seem to lose its popularity."
Student counselors, as well as volunteers, joined the team for the summer to help manage the workload and get materials ready for the school year.
"It's always amazing how many people it takes to make it all work," said Lisa Bermudez. "We have a great staff this year and it's been a ton of fun. All in all, we have 200 campers coming through nine camps."
Online registration opened in March, and every spot was filled within 90 seconds, leading to a huge waitlist, she said. Though she had parents calling to ask about spots weeks later, the station simply can't accommodate vast numbers of kids while keeping up to the same standard, she said.
The Bend Science Station was also able to offer 12 scholarships this summer, more than they've offered before. Camps range in price from $300 to $440, and there were full and partial scholarships. Several years ago, the station set up a formal scholarship program with a donor.
"It's been really fun, working with the families, to make sure we get people here that want to go here," said Lisa Bermudez. "The kids all write thank you notes to the donor after their camp experience...and she has actually written some of those kids back too."
Looking ahead to the school year
The Bend Science Station is in the process of transitioning Deschutes County 4th graders, instead of 5th graders, to their main school year program. The station recently renewed its relationship with Lonza, which sponsors the program. Counselors this summer have been cutting wooden blocks, which will be turned into motors during the school year. Starting this upcoming year, the blocks will be branded with both the station and Lonza's logos.
"Some kids still have them 20 years later," said Lisa Bermudez of the motors.
The Bend Science Station is currently looking for an operations manager to handle day-to-day logistics.
The station is also gearing up to work with homeschooled kids, conduct after-school programs and train teachers. Organizers will also expand their current program of working with Bend-La Pine Schools' Multi-Lingual Learners.
"We're taking a lot of what we're learning from working with the kids, and trying to make the curriculum relevant to them, because ultimately we want them to be inspired to perhaps pursue a career in STEM, or at least feel like they can do it, have the confidence and the skills to be able to do it," she said.
