A fish had been killed at the Bend Science Station and the campers with CSI: Bend were on the case. One of the station's labs was closed off with caution tape, having been designated a "crime scene." Blood, water, and other substances were all over the floor. 

It was the campers' job to solve the crime — while also learning new skills, such as how to analyze fingerprints, extract DNA, and ascertain blood types. The four-day CSI: Bend camp, which ran Aug. 7-10, brought together incoming sixth through ninth graders. It is one of several summer camps the Bend Science Station has run for 20 years.

