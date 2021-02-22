The Bend-La Pine School Board plans to go over the results of a recent student-and-family survey, as well as discuss how school reopening has fared, at its work session Tuesday night.
In late November and December, Bend-La Pine Schools sent a survey to students and families in the district called YouthTruth, according to Andrea Wilson, executive assistant to the school board. The school board will go over the survey results, and talk about how to best gather input from students, parents and staff, Wilson said.
The school board only discusses topics during work sessions — no actions are taken.
The meeting can be viewed at 5:30 p.m. on Bend-La Pine's YouTube page, or listeners can call in at 408-418-9388. The access code to listen in over the phone is 120 614 0872.
