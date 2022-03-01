A Bend-La Pine School Board member and Democratic candidate who planned to run for a state House seat said she will no longer run.
Janet Llerandi Gonzalez announced Tuesday in a press release she will not run for House District 53 in the upcoming primary election.
Llerandi Gonzalez, who said in November she would run for the seat currently held by Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, had planned to run on a progressive platform focused on building a younger, more diverse Democratic Party.
Llerandi Gonzalez said she suspended her campaign because of the difficulties associated with running as a person of color in a political atmosphere more favorable to privileged and well connected politicians.
"I can no longer sustain the financial, mental and emotional strain of navigating an institution that was intentionally designed to exclude people with my identities," she said. "I don't have the same social capital or privilege as others do, and have been reminded of that every step of the way."
Llerandi Gonzalez said she will continue to push for a more progressive Democratic Party that provides more opportunities for people of color to run for office.
Llerandi Gonzalez's departure from the race leaves Democratic candidate Emerson Levy and Republican Michael Sipe as the only two candidates filed for the race. Zika previously announced he would not seek reelection.
