safeway shooting (copy)

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at Safeway near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend on Aug. 28. A gunman shot and killed two people before taking his own life.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Interviews spread across hundreds of pages of police reports that followed the deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway this summer detail the shock that washed over the gunman's family and friends in the days that followed.

A cache of investigatory documents released by the Bend Police Department on Thursday outlines the scope of the department’s investigation into what led up to Aug. 28, when Ethan Miller entered the grocery store, killed Glen Bennett and Donald Surrett Jr. in the store and took his own life as police arrived.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7814, zdemars@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Special Projects Reporter

Zack Demars is The Bulletin's special projects reporter. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was a reporter in Eugene and Coos Bay before joining The Bulletin. Outside the newsroom, Demars spends his time looking at mountains and smelling pine trees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.