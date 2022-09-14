swro
The Safeway store in The Forum Shopping Center in Bend reopened on Wednesday for the first time since a gunman killed two people before taking his own life Aug. 28.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The thought of violence hardly crossed Bonnie Lyon's mind, as she walked through the aisles Wednesday of the east-side Bend Safeway. She felt a sense of safety, even in the produce section, where a gunman, having shot more than 100 rounds throughout the store, killed an employee and then himself on Aug. 28. 

"I didn't even think about it when I went over there," she said.

