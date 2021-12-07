Bend police have issued more than 6,000 tickets this year, and most of them have gone to drivers.
The list below shows the top 10 most common traffic tickets handed out by Bend authorities as of Nov. 1, according to department data obtained by The Bulletin. Warnings are not included (warnings for speeding, failing to obey a traffic control device and driving with a light out all made the list):
1. Driving while suspended or revoked (violation): 381
2. Violating a speed limit, 11-20 over: 345
3. Driving uninsured: 328
4. Driving under the influence of intoxicants: 323
5. Failing to obey a traffic control device: 238
6. Operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile device, first offense: 233
7. Reckless driving: 111
8. Violating a speed limit, 21-30 over: 102
9. Following too closely: 101
10. Driving while suspended or revoked (misdemeanor): 97
(1) comment
'1. Driving while suspended or revoked (violation): 381'
What in the world....
