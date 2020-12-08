Family members are doing what they can to encourage 99-year-old Dick Higgins, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon, to beat COVID-19.
Higgins announced Monday, the 79th anniversary of the infamous attack, that he was recovering from the virus.
“If I made it through the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor and WWII, Covid will certainly not beat me now and I will see you all in person soon!,” Higgins wrote on the Instagram account he created in April to share his history while in quarantine from the pandemic.
Higgins lives in Bend with his granddaughter, Angela Norton, and her husband, Ryan and two children, 6-year-old Josiah, and 1-year-old Nolle.
Norton said her grandfather tested positive for the virus Nov. 23, two days after her husband contracted the virus. Her son also tested positive a week after Higgins.
Norton is perplexed at how the virus reached her family members, since they have been cautious to keep Higgins safe since the start of the pandemic.
“We have done everything to try to protect him for so long,” she said Tuesday.
Higgins is not experiencing respiratory issues, but his entire body aches, he has no appetite and he is physically and mentally declining, Norton said.
“Something has changed,” she said. “I’m hopeful it’s just COVID and with time he will get better.”
Last week, Higgins had to visit the emergency room when his leg swelled and doctors worried it was a blood clot. He was cleared that day and able to return home.
Staying in quarantine at home has been difficult for Higgins, who misses seeing other family members and a hired caregiver.
He also had to miss the Pearl Harbor anniversary ceremony Monday at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Bend’s Brooks Park. He was able to attend the ceremony virtually, but it wasn’t the same as past years, when he arrived as an honored guest.
“They Facetimed him in,” Norton said. “I’m not sure how much he was there for it.”
Higgins was one of six Pearl Harbor survivors living in Bend. Now he is the last.
The only other Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon is 97-year-old Marvin Emmarson, of Sisters, who served in the Navy during the attack.
Higgins was a 20-year-old Navy radio operator who woke the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, to Japanese planes flying over his barracks on Ford Island.
He immediately started to clear the wreckage from the Navy airfield and prepared planes for flight. Through gunfire and bombs dropping, he worked nonstop, covered in ash and oil, to salvage the planes.
Higgins' dream is to return to Pearl Harbor next year for the 80th anniversary of the attack when he is 100.
Over the last two weeks, when Higgins struggled through the pain of the virus, his family reminded him of his goal to turn 100 in July and head to Hawaii next December.
“That has always been the goal,” Norton said. “We will get through this and we will be somewhere tropical next year.”
