Dick Higgins is a man with nothing left to prove. He’s already done everything he said he would, especially last Dec. 7, when he made good on the promise of a lifetime by returning to Pearl Harbor as a centenarian.
Ever since, life for the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon has been a victory lap, one that will include another milestone on Sunday. He’ll mark his 101st birthday in Bend with pineapple upside down cake, surrounded by four generations of his family.
“I’m fortunate to be here,” Higgins said last week. “Growing up in the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression and all that sort of stuff and hitting 101? I never thought I’d be able to do that.”
Higgins can’t help but marvel at what he’s accomplished.
Higgins survived a childhood in Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, lived through the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and beat a bout of COVID-19. He conquered all of that to return to Hawaii last December for the 80th anniversary of the attack and be there at 100 to honor those who didn’t have the chance to live a long life. To no one’s surprise, though, old age has caught up to Higgins. He has difficulty walking, seeing and hearing.
And certain memories, even recent ones from his Pearl Harbor trip, are difficult to remember.
But Higgins still has the energy to play games with his great-grandchildren and stroll around his neighborhood with the help of his walker. He often sits on the back deck of his Bend home in a Hawaiian shirt drinking wine out of a Hydro Flask mug, adorned with a logo that commemorates the 80th anniversary ceremony at Pearl Harbor. He even grew a mustache.
“I’m just laying back and taking it easy these days,” Higgins said. “Whatever happens, happens.”
Higgins will welcome his family Sunday for an intimate birthday party at his home, which he shares with his granddaughter, Angela Norton, and her husband and two children.
His family plans to give him a photo book from his Pearl Harbor trip. It will be a much quieter celebration compared to his 100th birthday last year, when a surprise parade with more than 200 participants rode by to congratulate him.
“We are going to keep it small and intimate so he can hear everything,” Norton said. “His hearing is shot so having one-on-one conversations is really important to him.”
Higgins still talks about the experience returning to Pearl Harbor. He blushes at the thought of how many people approached him for photos and autographs.
The Hawaiian shirt he has worn most days this summer is decorated with the ships that were docked at Pearl Harbor during the attack. It was a gift from a young stranger who took a photo with him at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
“It was such a sweet gift that some random person went and bought for gramps,” Norton said. “He wears it all the time.”
Higgins also remembers the severe weather that almost kept him from attending the 80th anniversary ceremony.
Torrential rainfall led to an emergency flash flood warning the night before the ceremony and Higgins woke up to flooded streets around his hotel in Waikiki. The gray skies looked nothing like the tropical paradise Higgins remembered as a 20-year-old Navy radio operator in the days before the attack.
“I couldn’t see a darn thing,” Higgins said. “I couldn’t recognize anything there.”
Vicki Bolling, Higgins’ daughter, also lives in Bend and sometimes reminds her father how lucky they were to attend the ceremony despite the weather. Bolling sat next to her father for the ceremony on the pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. She remembers their surprise at being assigned seats in the front row.
“It was really quite the blessing to be able to be there,” Bolling said. “The most special thing was how kind and appreciative people were and how they wanted to hear his story.”
Higgins finds himself in rarefied air as a 101-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor. No more than 75 Pearl Harbor survivors were alive for the 80th anniversary of the attack, and that number has since dwindled to between 50 to 60, said Kathleen Farley, the California chapter president with Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.
For perspective, there were 2,000 survivors at the 50th anniversary ceremony. The oldest living survivor is now 104, Farley said.
But more and more, Farley’s schedule includes memorial services for the passing generation, like the one on Saturday in Alameda, California for Pearl Harbor survivor, Mickey Ganitch, who lived to be 102.
Farley is amazed at the longevity of the remaining few like Higgins and another survivor she knows, Warren Upton, of San Jose, California, who will turn 103 in October.
“They keep their minds sharp and bodies active,” Farley said. “Imagine what these guys have seen in their lifetimes. It’s amazing.”
Dick Tobiason, chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation, said Higgins is the oldest living World War II veteran in Central Oregon. Bend had three known Pearl Harbor survivors during the 75th anniversary in 2016, but now only Higgins remains.
Tobiason sees the change at Central Oregon Band of Brothers meetings, where he once would tally World War II veterans by the dozens and last week counted only one. Central Oregon residents should feel proud to have World War II veterans like Higgins and the late Bob Maxwell, a Medal of Honor recipient who died at 98 in 2019, Tobiason said.
“These are the people who saved the world from tyranny,” Tobiason said. “They were in the trenches literally fighting. That’s what makes them special.”
When Higgins blows out his birthday candles, several fewer than mark his age, it will be clear what he values most in his life — his family. He will be surrounded by his daughter, Bolling, and son, Jerry Higgins, who is visiting from Southern California. And he will laugh with his four grandchildren, including the two who live with him: Norton’s 7-year-old son Josiah and 2-year-old daughter Noelle.
“It’s nice to be around them as they are growing up,” Higgins said. “See they are being kept on the straight and narrow way.”
Higgins’ family is half-jokingly making plans to take him back again to Pearl Harbor for the 85th anniversary. He would be 105. It’s a longshot, but possible considering his strong spirit. And the fact he wants to out-live his late wife’s brother-in-law who made it to 106.
For now, Higgins finds joy each day playing make-believe with his great-grandchildren and tossing toys to the family dog, Kona.
His family believes it’s the quality time with the great-grandchildren that keeps him going. When asked if that’s true, Higgins agreed.
“I think so,” he said. “Something is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.