Dick Higgins is a man with nothing left to prove. He’s already done everything he said he would, especially last Dec. 7, when he made good on the promise of a lifetime by returning to Pearl Harbor as a centenarian.

Ever since, life for the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon has been a victory lap, one that will include another milestone on Sunday. He’ll mark his 101st birthday in Bend with pineapple upside down cake, surrounded by four generations of his family.

