A couple thousand locals and visitors started their Thanksgiving morning with a brisk run — or a leisurely walk — along the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District followed by a slice of pie, or in some cases, many slices of pie. And there was a lot of pie to go around.

Scott Douglass, who currently serves as the chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, said the “I like Pie” run exceeded its goal of 2,100 participants, with just under 2,300 people coming out for the event.

