The sun shined Saturday as the community came together downtown to celebrate the Earth and raise environmental awareness during Bend’s Earth Day Fair & Parade.

The parade kicked off at the corner of NW Bond Street and NW Louisiana Avenue at 11:30 a.m., and many participants dressed in brightly colored costumes and masks, and some held large flags and puppets in celebration of nature and the earth.

Earth Day Fair & Parade
Bird-themed participants gather and wait for the start of the Earth Day parade on Saturday in downtown Bend. 
Earth Day Fair & Parade
Participants walk in the Earth Day Parade through downtown Bend on Saturday.
jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

