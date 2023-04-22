The sun shined Saturday as the community came together downtown to celebrate the Earth and raise environmental awareness during Bend’s Earth Day Fair & Parade.
The parade kicked off at the corner of NW Bond Street and NW Louisiana Avenue at 11:30 a.m., and many participants dressed in brightly colored costumes and masks, and some held large flags and puppets in celebration of nature and the earth.
Amelia Corbari, communications manager for the Environmental Center, said the organization has hosted the event nearly every year since 1990. Last year was the first parade since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020, and this year, Corbari said, the parade feels back to normal.
“The broader message is that it is a celebration and it is a highlighting of the community and what we are doing to protect the planet and work together,” Corbari said. “It is really about celebrating the community, finding common ground and protecting the place that we love.”
The event brought out around 60-70 vendors, organizations and food trucks that lined NW Kansas Avenue and the parking lot behind Troy Field. There were also a number of family friendly activities at the fair including face painting, gardening activities, story telling, traditional indigenous song and an Aztec dance performance.
As the parade got underway, people dressed as butterflies and mushrooms jumped around. Several dogs were also in costume and seemed to be enjoying themselves to the amusement of bystanders downtown.
John Walter Lucey, 10, and Miles Kelley, 9, were both dressed as mambas for Earth Day and said they made their costumes out of cardboard the morning of the parade. Lucey said dressing as snakes was Kelley’s idea.
Lucey had an Earth Day message he wanted to share.
“We only got one Earth. And there is not another Earth for billions of lightyears, so try to take a lot better care of this Earth,” he said.
Karen Larson, of Bend, wore a green tunic and handmade green mask and held up a puppet resembling a blue jay as she walked through downtown to the beat of drums.
“They are like the buglers of the neighborhood, they call attention to things,” Larson, who loves blue jays, said. “They are kind of like the guard dogs.”
Larson had a message for the community on Earth Day, and said she hoped people in Bend will be more conscious of the movement of wildlife in town, and consider the effect of development on local flora and fauna.
“Just really be in nature and get to know the trees around us and the birds. Build a relationship with the animals and creatures around us and look for ways to coexist,” Larson said.
Maria Flores, of Bend, who teaches mixed age kindergarteners at the Waldorf School of Bend, said she integrates the Earth and nature as topics in her lesson plans, so her students will strive to be good caretakers of the Earth when they grow up.
Flores wore a flowing, blue outfit and headscarf and held a jar with a label that read “Water is Life.”
“Earth Day is a beautiful day. Just one to really recognize the Earth, because we should be celebrating Earth every year, 365 days. But this is a day we come together and really get together as a community to think about how we are taking care of the Earth and what we can do moving forward for the children here,” Flores said.
Mike Riley, the executive director of the environmental center and a Bend city councilor, wore an eagle mask and waved a large flag with the Earth on it toward the front of the parade.
“It is exciting to be here to celebrate this great planet we live on and all of the things that make it special here in Central Oregon and have everybody out celebrating with us,” Riley said. “I encourage people to think about what they can do to both help protect and restore the planet. What can you do in your personal life, and how can you be involved in some of the decisions that are made at all kinds of levels, here in the city of Bend all the way up to the national level.”
Ariel and Cory Siebe of Bend were walking downtown in beekeeper suits and were turning a lot of heads. Ariel Siebe said she has been beekeeping for around five years and still finds the buzzing little pollinators to be mysterious.
“The big secret there is we can only do so much to try to understand them. We can try to master it as much as possible and every time you think you’ve cracked the code, they do something completely different. So, it is actually a really challenging but really inspiring thing to pursue,” Ariel Siebe said.
