Mel Lawrence has nothing to lose.
The 31-year-old middle distance runner is free and clear, mentally and physically, to make what will likely be her last attempt at a U.S. Olympic team.
The 3,000-meter steeplechaser is one of four female runners from Bend who will compete in the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, which start Friday and continue until June 27 at the sparkling new Hayward Field in Eugene.
Lawrence said she is feeling optimistic about her chances of making the team that will go to Tokyo.
”I feel very fortunate that my sponsorship isn’t on the line, my livelihood, my contract’s not on the line,” Lawrence said.
“I don’t have to run for anybody but myself. So, it’s really just for me, and I really, truly have nothing to lose in this opportunity.”
Other Bend runners in the trials — all members of the Littlewing Athletics team in Bend — include Rebecca Mehra (1,500 and 800 meters), Sadi Henderson (800) and Angel Piccirillo (800).
Lawrence grew up in Reno, Nevada, and ran for the University of Washington before moving to Bend in 2013. She said she is getting close to the end of her running career and this will likely be her last Olympic trials.
In her first Olympic trials, in Eugene in 2016, Lawrence reached the final and finished eighth. (The top three competitors in the finals of each event qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.) The Tokyo Games are set for July 23 through Aug. 8.
Lawrence had already achieved an Olympic trials qualifying time before the 2020 trials were postponed to this year. USA Track & Field is honoring those times, but Lawrence still ran a personal best of 9 minutes, 27.34 seconds in the steeplechase at a Portland Track Festival event at the end of May.
That is the fifth-best time among women entered in the steeplechase at the trials, with the first round set for Sunday night and the finals scheduled for June 24. (In the steeplechase, runners must clear four barriers and one water jump per lap, for a total of 28 barriers and seven water jumps.)
“My first goal is to just get through safely to the finals,” Lawrence said. “I think the steeple is tougher than it’s ever been, so I think just making it to the finals is going to be a challenge. But of course my A, A-plus goal is to qualify for the team, but kind of just baby steps. Like, OK, just make it to the final, and then you can think about the next goal.”
Lawrence said the pause in competition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic was mostly a positive for her. She tweaked a hamstring in a 5-kilometer road race in late summer, and decided to take two months off from training in September and October. That allowed for some healing of both her body and mind.
“I didn’t exercise, because I couldn’t, and I just let my body heal,” Lawrence recalled. “I think mentally for me it was really, really good, because I kind of had these thoughts last year of like, what are we doing? Why are we training this hard? It was just hard to navigate, and so I think it ended up being better for me.”
This year, Lawrence has been able to travel to meets with her teammates, going to races in Portland, Los Angeles and Iowa.
The Littlewing runners — coached by Bend’s Lauren Fleshman, a two-time national champion in the 5,000 meters — have been training together at the Central Oregon Community College track for much of the past year. The entire team is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to Lawrence.
“Our group is so unique,” Lawrence said. “And Lauren is an amazing coach. She’s been in our shoes, and she’s been through the process, where she’s tried to make Olympic teams and World teams. She knows what it feels like. She knows how we feel to be standing on that starting line. It provides a really unique perspective for her coaching us.”
Most meets that Lawrence has raced in this past year have had few if any fans. So, she is thrilled about the prospect of racing in track-crazy Eugene, where Hayward Field is limiting capacity to about 9,000 fans in the 12,650-seat stadium.
“People in Eugene love track and field, and that’s something that doesn’t exist very much in the U.S.,” Lawrence said. “Whereas in Europe, people love track and field and the meets are big and people get excited, and there’s beer gardens. But it’s hard to find a place in the U.S. outside Eugene that does that. So I’m glad that we’ll get that atmosphere and vibe.”
Rebecca Mehra
Mehra, 26, is also excited to compete in Eugene in her first Olympic trials. She said the pandemic was not necessarily a negative for her training as she prepares for both the 1,500 and 800. She qualified to race both events at the trials last season. Women’s 1,500 preliminaries start Friday at 4 p.m., and women’s 800 prelims start June 24.
“It’s been a hard and weird year,” said Mehra, who moved to Bend in 2018 after graduating from Stanford. “But for me personally and athletically, it probably wasn’t a bad thing that I got another year of development, another year of training, for me to kind of take a couple of steps forward.”
She said she is glad the track season this year has been relatively normal, as she has traveled to New York and Boston for meets that included spectators.
“It just made such a difference, having a crowd,” Mehra said. “It’s been really fun and energizing to get to be around other track athletes again, and have big opportunities. I feel very grateful that I’ve had people to train with. I know a lot of people were not in situations where they had that. But we’ve been training together this whole time, which has been awesome.”
Mehra’s goal is to make the final in the 1,500.
“I feel like American women’s distance running is better than it’s ever been, so it’s really hard to make the Olympic team in any event,” Mehra said. “But I feel like I’m in a really good place, and fit and healthy, and all you can do is put yourself there and give yourself a shot, and that’s what I’m planning to do.”
Sadi Henderson
Henderson, 25, moved to Bend in January 2020 fresh off her collegiate career at Boise State and University of San Francisco to train with The Littlewing team.
The native of Corvallis, Montana, said the pandemic gave her extra time to train with her new team in Bend. She qualified for the Olympic trials in the 800 by running a 2:01.23 at the Portland Track Festival in late May.
“I think it’s been a blessing as far as my athletic development goes,” Henderson said. “I definitely needed some time to develop into this new training program, a new environment. The pandemic gave me a lot of time to be able to do that.”
Henderson is realistic, knowing she is a long shot to make the final in the stacked 800 field, but she cannot wait to race at Hayward in front of fans.
“It’s going to be crazy,” she said. “I can’t imagine what it will be like in a stadium full of people.”
Angel Piccirillo
Piccirillo, 27, just qualified for the Olympic trials this past Friday by running a 2:01.51 in the 800 at a meet in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
Piccirillo grew up near Pittsburgh and ran collegiately for Villanova. She moved to Bend 10 months ago to train with Littlewing.
“I’m glad we have kind of our whole track group going,” Piccirillo said. “I’m trying to give myself a shot. The 800 is really stacked, just like any team or event to make in the United States. But if I could put my nose in it and make the final, that would be incredible.”
