The Rotary of Greater Bend is hosting a “Shots for Shots” to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The rotary club is inviting people to Hola restaurant in downtown Bend at 920 NW Bond Street from 5 to 7 p.m. June 17. At the restaurant, people can show their vaccination card and get a shot of alcohol for $3, courtesy of Hola. People are encouraged to video themselves taking the shot and sharing it on Facebook.
The rotary club sees the event as a fun way to help get Oregon to the 70% vaccination rate, which will allow COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted across the state.
