Even as the world stood more still due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation projects in Bend have not slowed.
Ryan Oster, the engineering and infrastructure planning director for the city, said despite the pandemic, several major transportation projects in town have stayed on budget and on schedule.
A new roundabout at Columbia Street and Colorado Avenue was completed May 14. The city will now turn its attention to building a roundabout at the intersection of Columbia Street and Simpson Avenue, which is closed and has detours, Oster said. Construction began on May 17 and will be finish sometime in August.
The city also recently finished work to modernize Murphy Road between Country Club and Parrell Road three months ahead of schedule.
Street upgrade improvements include a two-way left-turn lane, shared-use paths, bike lanes, protected pedestrian crossings, street lighting, and landscaping between sidewalks and curbs, according to the city website.
This section of road, which has been closed since November, will open Friday evening, Oster said.
This work went faster because contractors and neighbors agreed to fully close the road instead of keeping one lane open to traffic, Oster said.
“It’s really ideal to do it all at one time,” Oster said.
Before Friday, one lane of the road will be open on Murphy Road from Country Club Drive while each lane is paved one at a time. Crews will also be pouring sidewalks and doing landscaping and irrigation work.
The final phase of the Murphy Road improvements will begin soon with the BNSF railroad bridge overcrossing and extending Murphy Road to connect Brosterhous Road to 15th Street. Improvements include making shared-use paths, safe crossings and bike lanes.
This work will happen through the end of the summer.
Another significant closure is at the intersection of Purcell Boulevard and Butler Market Road. This month, the city closed the intersection to replace what was supposed to be a temporary signal light that lasted 20 years with a roundabout, Oster said. Construction is anticipated to be complete in September, he said.
Construction also continues on Newport Avenue to fix a failing storm drain system.
Oster said he appreciates people’s patience as the city faces multiple construction related closures.
“We’ll get through this together,” he said.
