  • Special Event – 2022 Bend Beer Run. The course of the run will occur along various City streets with a few temporary stops with flaggers. Expect delays on Galveston Avenue near Drake Park and the intersection of Shevlin Hixon and SW Allen Road. The special event will take place September 3, 2022, between 10 AM – 3 PM.
  • Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, 8/29/22 - 9/30/22.
