• Butler Market Road between Eagle Road and Clyde Lane for Central Oregon Irrigation District irrigation work, full road closure with detour, 3/13-3/17.
• Simpson Avenue between SW Mt. Washington Drive and SW Century Drive for a utility installation, single lane closure with flagging, 3/133/16.
Ongoing Closures
• Neff & Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. Project estimated to be completed mid-summer 2023.
Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began 2/22/23.
• Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street.
Intersection of 15th Street and Wilson Avenue for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour, February – Early Summer 2023.
• Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. Various closures through spring 2023.
NW Newport Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW College Way for the Newport Corridor Project, full road closure with detour
• Cooley Road between NW Brownrigg Lane and U.S. Highway 20 for initial roundabout construction, full closure with detour.
• ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below.
Single-lane closures on Third Street near Mervin Sampels Road intersection.
• Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion fall 2023.
Ferguson Road between King Solomon Lane and Sage Creek Drive for the Ferguson Sewer Project, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, begins 1/3/23
Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.
