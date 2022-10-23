road workers repair the road, cones in foreground
Road closures and traffic changes this week in Bend:

• The alley surrounded by NW 14th Street, NW Jacksonville Avenue, NW 13th Street, and NW Ithica Avenue will be closed at the 14th Street entrance for patrial alley paving. Access to the alley will still be available along NW 13th Street. Oct. 27-31.

