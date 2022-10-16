Road closures and traffic changes this week in Bend:
• NW McKay Avenue between NW Riverfront Street and NW Riverside Boulevard for asphalt restoration, full road closure with local access, Thursday.
• Hawes Lane between both legs of Gary Drive for a sewer service installation, full road closure with detour, Monday.
• Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for road grading, single lane closure with flagging (expect delays), Thursday and Friday.
Ongoing closures
• Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Newport Avenue between 12th Street to 14th Street opened Friday.
Two-way traffic will be maintained through the end of the year with work only happening on the shoulder. In January, Segment 4 (14th Street roundabout and Newport Avenue up to Knoxville Boulevard) will be closed to traffic and construction will begin on the final segment. The entire Newport corridor is anticipated to be completed in May 2023, weather permitting.
13th Street, between Newport Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue, will remain closed to allow for construction of the stairways and sidewalks, block walls and landscaping work remaining in this segment. Visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage for more information.
• Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety.
SE Wilson Avenue between SE 9th Street and SE 15th street, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, through fall 2022.
• Brosterhous Road between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for infrastructure installations, full road closure with detour (pedestrian and bike access), through December. For more information visit the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project webpage.
• NW Glen Road between NW Rocklyn Road and NW Dohema Road for water infrastructure replacement, full road closure with local access only, through Oct. 26.
• Pacific Power infrastructure upgrades – Work along NW Portland Avenue with single lane closures and flagging (expect delays).
• Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for Frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, through late October.
• ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below.
Single-lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes on Third St. Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue.
Butler Market to Mervin Sampels southbound slow lane closure.
Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Third Street, lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Expect delays.
Future road closures
Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for road paving, single lane closure with flagging (expect delays), Oct. 24-25.
