Road closures and traffic changes this week in Bend:
• NW Glen Road between NW Rocklyn Road and NW Dohema Road for water infrastructure replacement, full road closure with local access only, Oct. 12-26.
• NW Mt Washington Drive between both legs of NW Summit Drive for pavement finishes, southbound lane closure with detour, Oct. 10.
• Parrell Road between Calvin Way and Shady Pine Place for pavement restoration, single lane closure with flagging, Oct. 10-11.
Ongoing closures:
• Brosterhous Road between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for infrastructure installations, full road closure with detour (pedestrian and bike access), through December.
• Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street.
• SE Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and SE 15th Street, eastbound lane closure with detour.
• Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. Various closures through spring 2023.
• NW Newport Avenue between NW 12th Street and NW 14th Street.
• NW 13th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, full road closure.
• North bound exit of the NW 14th Street roundabout.
• SW Bluff Drive between SW Wilson Avenue and SW Bond Street for sewer main installation, full road closure, through Oct. 21.
• Pacific Power infrastructure upgrades – Work along NW Portland Avenue with single lane closures and flagging (expect delays).
• Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for Frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, through late October.
• ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction.
• Sewer Extension Program – The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project. Current closure: Admiral Way between Reed Market Road and Greenmont Drive.
Future road closures:
• Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for road grading, single lane closure with flagging (expect delays), Oct. 20-21.
