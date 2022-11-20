Road closures and traffic changes this week in Bend:
• Portland Avenue between NW First Street and NW Steidl Road for a water service installation, single lane closure with flagging, through Tuesday.
• SW Bluff Drive between SW Bond Street and SW Wilson Avenue for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, through Tuesday.
• Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for stripping, lane closure with flagging, Tuesday.
Ongoing closures:
• Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety.
• Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023.
• The Newport Avenue corridor is temporarily open to two-way traffic until early January 2023. Construction crews will still be performing shoulder work, so please use caution while navigating the corridor and be alert for lane shifts.
• Brosterhous Road between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for infrastructure installations, full road closure with detour (Pedestrian and bike access), through late December.
• Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for Frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour.
√ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below.
• Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third Street Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue.
• Butler Market to Mervin Sampels southbound slow lane closure
• Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Third Street, lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday nights, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Expect Delays.
Future road closures
• NW Crossing Drive between NW John Freemont Street and NW Mt. Washington Drive for the NWX Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, full road closure with detour Dec. 1.
• Stevens Road between SE 27th Street and Ward Road for sewer main installation, full road closure with detour, Nov. 28-Dec. 23.
