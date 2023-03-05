wilson

Improvements at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street, shown here Monday morning,have been ongoing for some time, but the area will close completely  Feb. 20 for construction of a new roundabout.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Road closures:

• Simpson Avenue between SW Mt. Washington Drive and SW Century Drive for a utility installation, single lane closure with flagging, 3/6-3/9.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.